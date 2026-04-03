Dayton NAACP hosting ham distribution on Friday

The Dayton Branch of the NAACP, in partnership with Kroger’s and its African American ARG Team, hosted its Good Friday Easter Ham Distribution.

Dayton NAACP gives away free hams to families

DAYTON — The Dayton Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will be hosting its fifth Good Friday Easter Ham Distribution this week.

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Starting at 3 p.m. on April 3, the NAACP will be giving away hams while supplies last. This will be held at the organization’s headquarters at 915 Salem Avenue.

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Each family will receive one ham, and there is a maximum of two hams per vehicle.

Identification will be required for the event.

Anyone in need of additional information about the event can contact the NAACP at 937-222-2172.

The event is held in partnership with Kroger and its African American ARG Team.

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