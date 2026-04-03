Dayton NAACP hosting ham distribution on Friday

DAYTON — The Dayton Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will be hosting its fifth Good Friday Easter Ham Distribution this week.
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Starting at 3 p.m. on April 3, the NAACP will be giving away hams while supplies last. This will be held at the organization’s headquarters at 915 Salem Avenue.
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Each family will receive one ham, and there is a maximum of two hams per vehicle.
Identification will be required for the event.
Anyone in need of additional information about the event can contact the NAACP at 937-222-2172.
The event is held in partnership with Kroger and its African American ARG Team.
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