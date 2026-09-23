Dayton officials seek resources for vulnerable youth in local group homes

DAYTON — News Center 7 is learning more about what communities are doing to limit crime associated with group homes. Montgomery County has nearly a third of the state’s group homes.

News Center 7’s Cody Butler talked with Dayton’s police chief on Wednesday and said he’s working on a program so officers are able to build relationships with these kids.

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Chief Eric Henderson made it clear only a small number of homes are causing problems. The goal is to make sure every kid in those homes gets what they need to succeed instead of ending up at the police station downtown.

“It’s someone we want to be a productive member of our society,” Henderson said.

In a one-on-one interview, Henderson said officers responded to group homes more than 3,000 times last year, which is a significant increase from the 650 calls in 2020.

Often, those cases were about kids who went missing.

“These are complex issues. I mean, and we’re dealing with youth. Some of our most vulnerable population,” Henderson said.

Part of the problem is Dayton has 60 of the state’s 248 group homes. Many kids from cities like Cleveland and Columbus end up here.

Henderson said it’s important to figure out what happens with those kids who are hours away from home.

“I think more importantly is how we’re setting them up for success and making sure that they have access to the correct resources and that they’re close to the community. They’ve grown up in, or live in, or have some connection to,” Henderson said.

He said he’s working with non-profits.

“It’s based on a Denver model where professional people with specialized training, you know, non-law enforcement can respond to some of these. So, we’re working with Daybreak to start that up,” Henderson said.

There are 18 group homes in Harrison Township now. Township administrator Shannon Meadows said they created a group home liaison position for its sheriff’s office substation.

“It’s created a role-modeling position. It’s created opportunities for accountability, and opportunities for engagement with the youth,” Meadows said.

She said the program appears to be working, noting sheriff deputies aren’t responding as often to group homes.

“It’s a very holistic approach that focuses on the child in the group home as well as holding the group home, itself, accountable,” Meadows said.

Right now, Harrison Township is not letting any new group homes open until February.

State lawmakers are looking at possible solutions to the issue. A study committee on this topic is having an open public forum in November at the statehouse in Columbus.

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