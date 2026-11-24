DAYTON, Ohio — Efforts to stabilize the former KeyBank Tower are underway, costing the city hundreds of thousands of dollars.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was downtown today learning what the city plans to do.

The building used to be the Mead Tower in the 70s, and then KeyBank took over in 2008.

But now the tower is the city’s responsibility.

The 27-floor building has seen businesses come and go on Second Street, but it’s been empty for quite a few years.

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City officials are investing in the former KeyBank Tower to give it another chance.

We met a lady who shared how a second chance can make a difference.

“I always looked at all these older buildings and thought, man, if I had money, I would like investing something to help someone, for sure,” said Nancy Yepez of Dayton.

Yepez has walked past this skyscraper for years, yet she has never seen anyone walk out of it.

KeyBank vacated the tower in 2021. In May, Dayton city officials took control of the site, and it has been empty since.

They are calling for emergency action to maintain the empty building before temperatures drop.

“We’re trying to prevent huge emergencies from occurring, but we had to call an emergency legislation to make it go forward,” said Cole Hetman, the Development Coordinator for Dayton. “This is very proactive, preventative work to stabilize the building.”

The down-the-road goal is to get the tower stable and usable again, giving it another chance.

Yepez agrees, sharing her vision for this 27-floor building.

“I think at like low income based or something cause there’s a lot of homeless people,” she said.

Yepez lived in downtown Dayton for a decade but spent 4 years homeless and fighting addiction.

But her life got back on track when someone gave her a second chance.

“If somebody wouldn’t have gave me that chance, I would be out in the streets like for the winter,” Yepez said.

Yepez said more affordable apartments could help folks like her, and if the city is looking to give this long-standing building another chance, it could go a long way.

“That would be the greatest investment by giving someone a chance to have a home,” Yepez said.

Now what’s going into this empty space?

Officials are still working on a vision and forming a committee to help build the tower’s next chapter.

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