Dayton PD wrangles car-damaging goat

Dayton PD wrangles goat accused of damaging cars Dayton Police said the goat was getting out into the Forest Ridge neighborhood and causing damage to cars.
By Steve Mehaffie, WHIO.com

DAYTON — Dayton Police said you never know what you might encounter on any given morning.

On Thursday morning, officers responded to the Forest Ridge area after getting ongoing complaints of a goat in the neighborhood.

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Residents in the area said the goat was getting out into the neighborhood and causing damage to cars.

Officers responded and located the goat, got it in a snare, and took it to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for a health evaluation.

Dayton Police said it will work with the Humane Society to further investigate the incident.

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