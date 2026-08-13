Dayton PD wrangles car-damaging goat

Dayton Police said the goat was getting out into the Forest Ridge neighborhood and causing damage to cars.

DAYTON — Dayton Police said you never know what you might encounter on any given morning.

On Thursday morning, officers responded to the Forest Ridge area after getting ongoing complaints of a goat in the neighborhood.

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Residents in the area said the goat was getting out into the neighborhood and causing damage to cars.

Officers responded and located the goat, got it in a snare, and took it to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for a health evaluation.

Dayton Police said it will work with the Humane Society to further investigate the incident.

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