Dayton PD wrangles car-damaging goat

DAYTON — Dayton Police said you never know what you might encounter on any given morning.
On Thursday morning, officers responded to the Forest Ridge area after getting ongoing complaints of a goat in the neighborhood.
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Residents in the area said the goat was getting out into the neighborhood and causing damage to cars.
Officers responded and located the goat, got it in a snare, and took it to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton for a health evaluation.
Dayton Police said it will work with the Humane Society to further investigate the incident.
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