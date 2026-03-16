Dayton to play Bradley in 2026 NIT

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team will continue the 2026 season.
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Dayton will play in the 2026 National Invitational Tournament (NIT).
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Their first game will be on Wednesday, March 18, when they play Bradley in the opening round of the Winston Salem region.
Tip-off is at 9 p.m. in Peoria, Illinois.
The Flyers finished the regular season with a 23-11 record.
This marks the second straight season that Dayton will play in the NIT, and the fourth time since 2021.
The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.
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