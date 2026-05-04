Dayton Police cut ribbon on new downtown substation

DAYTON — The City of Dayton has wanted a police presence downtown for some time, and now, next to the RTA hub and across from the Dayton Arcade, the Dayton Police Department has a brand new substation.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell will have more on the new facility tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Police management, joined by the mayor, city commissioners, and Congressman Mike Turner, cut the ribbon on the facility, which will be staffed 24/7 by downtown patrol officers on Monday.

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“There has not been a downtown police station since 2012, and since 2014, we have added thousands of residents,” Shelley Dickstein, Dayton’s city manager, said.

Dickstein said the city worked with Greater Dayton RTA to build out the two-story facility overlooking the downtown bus hub.

Major Brian Johns said the department will have 30 officers assigned to the substation.

The facility has a full kitchen, but also enough office space for the eight rotating sergeants, a lieutenant, and a major who will work there, in addition to all the roll call and gear storage needed for patrol officers.

“This partnership really speaks to the commitment and the ongoing efforts we will make throughout Dayton and in downtown itself,” Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss said.

City leaders said Congressman Turner played a role with his Downtown Safety Initiative.

“The number one thing people indicated is they wanted an increased police presence, and I want to thank the mayor and commission for responding,” Turner said.

Dayton Police will have a permanent substation downtown, scheduled to be built on the lot at East Fourth and St. Clair streets. However, all the work that needs to be done to make that happen means it will likely not be ready until 2029.

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