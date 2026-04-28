Dayton Police Department honors officers, community members at annual awards ceremony

The Dayton Police Department honored some of its officers and others in the community for what they do every day.

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department honored some of its officers and others in the community for what they do every day.

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The ceremony started by recognizing retired officer Thadeau Holloway.

He had to medically retire after being shot in the head by a suspect in 2021.

They took a moment to recognize K-9 Scooby, who died in January after his battle with cancer.

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The ceremony went on to honor a restaurant owner for providing meals to Dayton police, whether that’s to feed officers or the kids involved in the department’s youth outdoor adventures camp.

Two officers were awarded for the positive changes they have made in the city.

That was just the start of the dozens of awards given out Monday night.

“These moments represent the work that often goes unseen. The decision made in seconds and dedication throughout your entire careers. The members of this department sworn in for life. I am proud to stand among you, Ive had the opportunity to see firsthand, the consistency of your efforts, the pride you take in your work and the care you show for this community and for one another. Tonight is about you, your service, your sacrifice. And your commitment to something greater than yourselves. Thank you for that,” Chief Kamran Afzal said.

This is the last awards ceremony Afzal will be a part of before he takes a new job as a chief in Greensboro, North Carolina, in May.

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