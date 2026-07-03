Dayton police seek help finding missing 49-year-old woman

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a 49-year-old woman last seen on July 1.
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Felicia R. McLemore was last seen on E. Fairview Avenue in Dayton around 2 p.m.
She was last seen wearing a red “Five Guys” uniform shirt and pants of an unknown color.
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Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McLemore is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
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