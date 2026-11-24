DAYTON — Police are asking for help identifying a child found walking outside in Dayton.

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The child was found in the area of Quitman and Clover streets around 6 a.m. Tuesday with only a shirt on, Dayton police said.

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Officers attempted to locate the girl’s parents but were not successful.

The girl was checked out at a local hospital and found to be healthy.

Child Protective Services currently has custody of the child.

If you can identify this child or her parents, please call Dayton Police at (937) 333-COPS (2677).

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