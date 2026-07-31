Dayton Police’s Youth Outdoor Adventure Camp concludes with kayaking at Riverscape

DAYTON — Kids hit the water at Riverscape on Friday for the final day of the Dayton Police Department’s Youth Outdoor Adventure Camp.

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Campers like Esther Muhawd could not wait to get their life jackets on, pick up their paddles, and head for the fountains.

“It’s not really hard; you just have to keep trying,” Muhawd said.

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It’s all part of the program to keep kids out of harm’s way in and out of the water.

“It’s a lot more fun than being on your phone,” Bernie Farley, owner of Whitewater Warehouse, said.

Kids who are in the camp have oftentimes experienced traumatic events or been victims of crime. Farley, who provides most of the kayaks for the camp, thinks spending time outdoors can be healing.

“My hats off to the people that put this here program together for these kids,” Farley said. “Because otherwise, they would probably go down that rabbit hole that would not be beneficial to them.”

Muhawd told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson that she and her friends love all the unique activities they get to do at the camp.

The camp lasts eight weeks. Last week, the kids learned archery, but Muhawd said her favorite day was getting to play basketball at UD Arena.

“If summer camp wasn’t there, I don’t think I would be doing anything else,” she added.

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