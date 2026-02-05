Dayton Public School looking to put levy on November ballot

Dayton Public Schools earned a 2 out of 5 ranking and needs support to meet state standards.

DAYTON — People in Dayton may be paying more on their home mortgages as the school district seeks additional funding.

The Dayton Public Schools Board of Education is planning to place a new levy on the November ballot.

School board members point out they haven’t asked voters for new money in 18 years, since 2008.

Now they’re looking at two different levy possibilities for November.

One is a 5-mill levy, estimated to raise $10.4 million for schools like Fairview Elementary.

The other choice would be a 7-mill levy with extra money for facilities. It’s estimated to raise over $14 million for schools like Ponitz High School or Ruskin Elementary.

The board will choose which one voters will see in November.

“I think it’ll give us an opportunity to do two things: demonstrate another year of successive growth, which will be six straight, I’m confident of that, and then it will give us an opportunity to refine our message,” DPS Superintendent David Lawrence said.

