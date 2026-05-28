Dayton Public Schools gets win in ongoing busing issue

Dayton Public Schools secured another win in court, allowing its high school students to transfer at the downtown RTA hub on their way to school next year.

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools (DPS) secured another win in court, allowing its high school students to transfer at the downtown RTA hub on their way to school next year.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, many people didn’t like high school students using the downtown hub to transfer on their way to classes.

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But when a Dunbar High School senior, Alfred Hale III, was fatally shot while on his way to school over a year ago, the voices grew louder.

State lawmakers eventually passed a very specific law to stop transfers there.

However, Dayton Public Schools has successfully fought that off.

“Dayton Public Schools is right on all counts of disagreement,” Superintendent David Lawrence said.

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Lawrence said the state had appealed the court’s ruling in a preliminary injunction, aimed at challenging the law.

The case is scheduled for trial in September, but the court just denied Ohio’s appeal of the injunction.

“And really begin to prepare for the defense, again, of our community and of our kids and of their right to transport themselves,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said it also means they can prepare for August classes, knowing high school students have a way to get there.

As previously reported, nearby businesses and city leaders are upset by the hub’s usage.

RTA has said this is not what the hub is designed for.

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The school system has fought off attempts to shut down this transportation option.

They insist it wouldn’t be needed if they weren’t mandated to provide transportation to private and charter school students.

“We’re working within the confines of the resources we have now, but we would love to be able to transport every single one of our kids,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said the community has supported the school district in this fight.

He wants to pay it back by working to give DPS students the best education possible.

“We are not attempting to pick a fight with the city or RTA or any local business folks,” Lawrence said.

High school students will return to the hub for downtown transfers on the first day of school, August 12.

The trial over the constitutionality of Ohio law is set to begin in September, which means DPS must prepare plans for other transportation options just in case that outcome isn’t in their favor.

We will continue to follow this story.

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