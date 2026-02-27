Dayton Public Schools to reconfigure schools for next school year

DAYTON — The Dayton Board of Education has voted to reconfigure schools for the 2026-27 school year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As part of the reconfiguration, the number of preschools will be reduced, the grade levels offered at several elementary schools will be changed, and alternative programming will be consolidated into one location.

Sixth grade will also be added to the three standalone middle schools.

TRENDING STORIES:

Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence said the changes will allow the district to better serve students.

“We know that too many building transitions—from elementary to middle school, and from middle to high school—can disrupt learning. By making these changes, we are confident it will have a positive impact on students, particularly at the middle school level, and afford them more opportunities for success," Lawrence said.

In a release, the district said transportation would not change and would continue to be provided to K-8 students who live one mile or more from their school building, as long as they attend a school in their transportation zone.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group