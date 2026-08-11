Dayton Public Schools return to class as police warn drivers about buses

DAYTON — Local police departments are warning drivers to get used to sharing the road again with school buses.

It’s time for students to return to class after summer break, meaning school buses will be back on the roads.

Dayton Public Schools is one of several school districts heading back to class this week. News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talked with Dayton Police who want people to be on the defensive behind the wheel.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Add Unordered list of 3 trending stories for whio.com

Sgt. Gordon Cairns, with Dayton Police, said,” Our message is simple. Be patient, eliminate and allow extra time.”

Cairns is the department’s Traffic Services Supervisor. He said every year when kids head back to school, it takes drivers time to get used to sharing the road with buses.

When drivers see a stopped school bus with flashing red lights and an extended arm, they must stop.

“It’s the law, it’s not negotiable,” Cairns said.

On roads with fewer than four lanes, traffic in both directions should stop. On roads with four or more lanes, traffic in the opposite direction can continue.

“I always tell people, when in doubt, just stop. If you’re not sure if you’re in the right number of lanes, if you’re not sure if you’re supposed to go or not, just stop,” Cairns said.

He said the police department gets reports from school districts every time a bus driver catches someone passing their bus when lights are flashing.

“I actually reached out to all of the school districts that have service in the city of Dayton proper, and just reminded them of our email address to get in touch with us,” Cairns said.

If a driver gets caught, it’s not just a ticket. It will be a mandatory court appearance.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group