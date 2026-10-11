Dayton punt returner earns Pioneer Football League weekly honor

Photo contributed by University of Dayton Athletics

DAYTON — The Pioneer Football League (PFL) recognized a University of Dayton football player for his performance in Saturday’s win over Morehead State.

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The PFL named Dayton junior wide receiver Paul Kelly this week’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

He returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown in UD’s 56-28 win over Morehead State.

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Kelly took a punt from Morehead State late in the fourth quarter. His touchdown extended the Flyers’ lead to 49-28 with 3:19 remaining.

Dayton scored 28 unanswered points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, against the Eagles.

Kelly averaged over 30 yards on two punt returns on Saturday.

UD is at Butler on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

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