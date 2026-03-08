Dayton ranked No. 4 in upcoming A-10 men’s basketball championship

DAYTON/PITTSBURGH — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team will enter the 2026 Atlantic 10 Championship as the No. 4 seed.
This marks the sixth time that Dayton has earned the double bye under head coach Anthony Grant.
UD’s first game will be Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
They will play the winner of the fourth game, which includes No. 5 seed George Mason against the winner of No. 12 La Salle and No. 13 St. Bonaventure.
The Flyers finished the regular season with a 21-10 record and 12-6 in Atlantic 10 play.
They lost the season finale to VCU, 68-62, on Friday at UD Arena.
Friday’s game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.
The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.
