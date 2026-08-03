Dayton ranks fourth in the nation for vehicle thefts, study finds

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DAYTON — A new study ranked Dayton as fourth in the nation for dangerous cities for car thefts.

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American Trucks tracked the numbers using data from the FBI National Incident-Based Reporting System.

Dayton saw 1,118 vehicle thefts per 100,000 residents, according to American Trucks.

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The study said a vehicle is stolen roughly every 5 hours in Dayton.

The most stolen vehicle is a Hyundai Elantra, followed by a Honda Accord.

Oakland, California ranked No. 1.

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