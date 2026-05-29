Dayton ranks high for dog attacks on mail carriers; USPS launches awareness campaign

FILE PHOTO: The USPS postmaster says the independent agency will be out of cash within 12 months if things don't change.

DAYTON — Dayton ranks 18th nationally for dog attacks on mail carriers, with 19 reported incidents in 2025.

The U.S. Postal Service is launching a month-long Dog Bite Awareness campaign to enhance the safety of its employees.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talks to a man who’s been attacked by a dog LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Nationally, the U.S. Postal Service reported that 5,200 mail carriers were attacked by dogs. Ohio accounted for 287 of those attacks.

The campaign aims to protect mail carriers who are just trying to do their job.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to Michael Stewart, who said aggressive dogs aren’t just attacking mail carriers.

Stewart was walking his 8-year-old terrier six months ago along Leland Avenue when they were attacked by an aggressive dog.

“This big white pit bull came out of nowhere and when it jumped us, it hit me right here and knocked my dog out,” Stewart said. “I watch him die in front of me. And I’m telling you, I kept hollering and hollering for some help.”

Stewart said the attack left him with scars and is now concerned for the safety of his neighborhood.

He mentioned his mail carrier gave him Mace for protection after the attack.

“Carriers have dog repellent if they encounter an aggressive dog. They also use their satchel to protect themselves,” Nadia Dali, a USPS Strategic Communications specialist, said.

The Postal Service recommends owners restrain their dogs when carriers deliver mail.

U.S. Postal Service policy allows mail carriers the right not to deliver mail if they do not feel safe.

The Dog Bite Awareness campaign will begin on Monday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]