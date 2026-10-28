Dayton residents share visions for $100 million US-35 redevelopment project

People opened up to city leaders about their vision for a new multi-million-dollar project.

DAYTON — People opened up to city leaders about their vision for a new multi-million-dollar project.

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People are worried about noise and safety concerns along US-35 through Dayton.

This is just the first step of a project the city said will take years.

When Dayton called for feedback, Kara Callahan did not hesitate.

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“I care a lot about like the way that we get to and from work and I personally bike commute,” Callahan said.

Callahan said safe infrastructure topped her list

“I just wanted to be able to have my voice heard, to put some sticky notes on the little forms they have for us,” she said.

Dayton leaders said these forms will be critical to moving the plan forward.

This week’s workshop is just phase one of four on a project they estimate will cost nearly $100 million.

City Engineer David Escobar said that while US-35 strengthens the Gem City, it also has had some negative impacts.

“It divided the neighborhoods; it cut off roadways. It created some separation and some negative aspects for our neighborhoods,” he said.

The city’s presentation walked through the demographics of the corridor.

Data showed more than 30 percent of households in the study area live in poverty, and 50 percent of people rent.

Neighbors were surprised by the scope of the project.

“My goals are very low, personally, and the vision that they’re casting seems much higher than what I would have thought necessary personally,” Callahan said.

The Revive35 team said it is looking at other cities’ work on similar projects.

But the most important piece of the puzzle is feedback from Dayton residents.

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