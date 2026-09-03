Dayton residents wake up to gunshot above where they were sleeping, police say

DAYTON — Police are investigating after two people woke up to gunfire in a Dayton neighborhood Thursday morning.

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Dayton Police were called to the 2900 block of Millicent Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. on reports of shots fired.

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“Two people woke up to a loud sound and a hole in the wall slightly above where they were sleeping,” Lt. Eric Sheldon said.

It was later learned that the bullet went through two walls of the home, making it into a bathroom.

The case remains under investigation by the department’s Violent Offender Unit.

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