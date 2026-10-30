Dayton to revoke temporary occupancy authorization for Rabbit Hole Books

The owner of a Dayton bookstore says it could be another two to three weeks before she can reopen her shop, which has been closed for nearly 50 days.

DAYTON — The City of Dayton says it will revoke temporary occupancy authorization next week for the building that houses Rabbit Hole Books.

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In a statement sent on Friday, the city said it has worked with the owner of 29 W. First Street for the past several months to address repairs and improvements to safety concerns.

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The city said the owner of the building was required to install a second means of egress, including a new exit door and garage opening for Rabbit Hole Books. Despite plans being submitted and approved, the work still hasn’t been completed or inspected.

Due to that, the city said it “cannot continue to support occupancy under the existing temporary authorization” and would be revoking the temporary occupancy authorization on Monday, Nov. 2.

“The City understands that additional time has been requested. However, multiple extensions have already been provided, and the issue is no longer simply administrative. A required life-safety improvement has been approved but not constructed. The City must make decisions based on the actual conditions of the building, not anticipated future work,” the city stated.

The city said it would reevaluate whether temporary occupancy could be restored once the second exit is completed and passes inspection. This would have to be while approved masonry repairs and remaining structural improvements proceed.

Rabbit Hole Books released a statement on social media after the city made the announcement on Friday, calling the claims of a safety issue “a lie.”

“Work to areas of parking garage having absolutely nothing to do with us and not affecting our structural integrity are ongoing on the back of the garage. Miss Crow continues to exaggerate the city’s largesse,” Rabbit Hole Books wrote. “Now they’re upset because the back door of Rabbit Hole Books empties into the parking garage and there is no immediate egress from the parking garage because the parking garage is closed due to the city. There is however, a door with a button that opens it.”

The store’s owner also said that they have three doors that open to First Street.

As News Center 7 has previoulsy reported, a fire broke out in a parking garage next to Rabbit Hole Books in February. The city issued a vacate order due to structural concerns in the parking garage located above the business, but the store reopened in April.

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