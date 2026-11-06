Dayton salon owner absorbs product price hikes to keep services affordable

Mirrah Imagine Salon is a salon that is trying to keep money in people's pockets.

DAYTON — Mirrah Image Salon in Dayton is slashing weekly booth rent for stylists from $175 to $88 in an effort to combat rising prices.

Salon owner J. LeAne Boyd-Webb implemented the major rate reduction to help struggling stylists retain more income while keeping hair care services affordable for area clients.

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The decision comes as rising costs for everyday necessities prompt many residents to skip routine salon appointments.

Salon owners are feeling the financial pressure as well. Boyd-Webb noted that prices for professional products used in her salon have doubled, citing styling gel that increased from $4.99 to $9.99 per container.

Boyd-Webb explained that she chose to absorb the financial hit to ease the burden on both stylists and customers facing tough economic choices.

“You take into consideration: Do I eat, or do I pay to get my hair done?” Boyd-Webb said.

She emphasized her decision to take on a portion of the rising expenses.

“Our products have definitely doubled,” Boyd-Webb said. “Let me open up my door and absorb some of the cost.”Although reducing booth rental fees means taking a loss, Boyd-Webb expressed faith that the move will pay off in the long run by keeping stylists busy and clients coming through the door.

“I just believe that if I do good and do as he says to help out, that he’ll take care of us,” Boyd-Webb said.

Kendra Compton, a Dayton resident who visits the salon weekly for hair care including washing, braiding and curling, praised the owner’s approach to keeping prices manageable.

Compton noted Boyd-Webb’s expertise, saying, “She really knows her stuff.” “She has saved me a lot of money, and she has got my hair back on track,” Compton said.

She expressed gratitude for the salon’s commitment to affordable quality service.

“I’m grateful for her. I’m blessed, you know, that I found, you know, a good beautician with the knowledge and is affordable,” Compton said.

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