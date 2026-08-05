Dayton Sister City Committee earns international recognition

DAYTON — A Dayton program has earned international recognition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dayton Sister City Committee has been named the recipient of the 2026 Sister Cities International Best Overall Program Award for cities with populations of 100,000 to 300,000.

TRENDING STORIES:

The program was presented with the recognition at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

“This honor belongs to the entire Dayton community,” Kevin Lydy, Dayton Sister City Committee chairperson, said. “The program’s sustained success is powered by solid collaborations with local educational institutions, cultural non-profits, civic organizations, and small businesses.”

The Dayton Sister City Committee was created in 1964. Recently, it has undertaken programs and initiatives including youth exchanges, the Young Authors/Artists Showcase, the Oiso Pottery Exchange, and citizen-led peace-building dialogues.

Dayton has seven sister cities: Augsburg, Germany; Oiso, Japan; Holon, Israel; Monrovia, Liberia; Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina; Salfit, Palestine; and Rushmoor, United Kingdom.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]