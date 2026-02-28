Dayton wins road thriller at George Washington; has won 5 straight

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team survived a Friday night battle with the George Washington Revolutionaries in our Nation’s Capital.

Dayton made four free throws, but Keonte Jones’ block in the final seconds secured a 68-66 win at the Smith Center in Washington, D.C.

Javon Bennett led UD with 25 points while De’Shayne Montgomery added 11. Amael L’Etang finished with 10 points.

Rafael Castro scored 16 points to lead four GW players in double figures.

The Flyers extended their winning streak to five straight. They improved to 20-9 overall and 11-5 in the Atlantic 10.

Dayton led by as much as 14 points, 19-5, with 10:23 left in the first half. George Washington battled back to cut the halftime deficit to 34-31.

It stayed close throughout the second half as the Revolutionaries led, 55-51, with 8:30 remaining.

Bennett and L’Etang combined to score 9 of UD’s next 11 points to go up, 62-57, with 5:36 left.

Jaiun Simon’s basket gave the Flyers a 64-60 advantage with 2:48 remaining. GW made two foul shots to tie the game at 64-64. Tyrone Marshall’s layup reclaimed the lead, 66-64, with 46 seconds to go.

Bennett made one of two foul shots with 21 seconds left to cut the deficit to 66-65.

Castrol was fouled but missed two free throws. L’Etang grabbed the miss and was fouled with 19 seconds to play. He made both foul shots to put Dayton on top, 67-66.

After a George Washington timeout, Marshall missed a layup, and Jones blocked Castro’s putback attempt. Montgomery grabbed the miss and made a free throw to seal the win.

The Revolutionaries outrebounded UD, 35-22. GW made 16-of-29 free throws.

The Flyers’ next game will be Tuesday, March 3, at Richmond. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

