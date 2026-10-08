Dayton woman receives free lead abatement services after hazardous test results discovered

DAYTON — A local homeowner received complete lead abatement services at no cost after testing revealed hazardous lead levels inside her home.

The remediation work comes as health experts warn about the behavioral and physical risks lead exposure poses to children and older adults.

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Lead exposure in residential buildings remains a serious health hazard, particularly for developing children and elderly residents. Environmental health experts advocate for home remediation and early medical testing to identify and eliminate lead hazards before long-term health complications occur.

Linda Donald, a lead abatement recipient, had major structural work completed on her residence after dangerous lead levels were detected. Workers replaced windows throughout the home, installed a new gutter system, and repaired damaged sections of the roof.

“And it was determined that my house had levels of lead that were detrimental, especially for older people and for children,” Donald said. “They replaced all the windows. In my main floor, in the basement, they put a whole new gutter system. They repaired areas on the roof. So they did all of that work, and it cost me nothing.”

Gayle Covington Fowler, a family and environmental integration strategist, explained that lead exposure can directly affect a child’s neurological development and behavior.

Exposure can cause impulse control issues in children, which may appear as restlessness, irritability, or other behavioral problems. Fowler noted that parents who observe these symptoms should have their children tested for lead poisoning and recommended Children’s Hospital for local testing services.

“It’s about giving them the education, knowledge, and information they need to make decisions for their families and children,” Fowler said. “And I’m going to again kind of lean toward Children’s Hospital because they are the ones who actually handle the testing here locally.”

Fowler also emphasized the necessity of bringing community stakeholders together to create educational initiatives and prevention strategies.

“So let’s get all those people around the table to make those choices and decisions to help us develop the education and strategies for our communities,” Fowler said.

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