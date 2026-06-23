Dayton woman seeks accountability after truck repeatedly damaged in crashes

DAYTON — A Dayton woman said she is tired of waking up to find damage on her truck parked on the street.

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On Friday, her truck was hit while parked, and now it’s undrivable.

Lisa Webb’s son heard his mother’s truck being dragged down the street on Alaska Street early Friday morning.

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“He came downstairs and was like, ‘Mom, someone just hit your truck.’ I jumped up and ran outside because unfortunately, this is the third time it has been hit out here,” Webb said.

Webb’s work truck has also been scraped, and she found damage to the rearview mirror when it’s parked outside her house.

After Friday’s crash, the driver left the scene and left behind a red front bumper.

Webb now needs at least $4,000 to repair.

“And that’s before any dents or anything like that get pushed out. Scuff marks get removed. Repainting, if I wanted to do that. Really, I just want it drivable and back in the condition it was before,” Webb said.

Webb said the crash has set her back in her entrepreneurial journey.

But she believes she knows who the driver was, and wants that person to be held accountable.

“I’m a big believer in karma, you get what you put out. I wouldn’t say I want revenge or want her to go to jail or lose her kids. Or anything like that. I just would like for her to take responsibility for what she did and pay me to fix my truck,” Webb said.

The damage is not going away anytime soon.

She recently repaired the damage from the second time her truck was hit.

Now she’s trying to figure out where she can safely park her car.

“Because if you park on the curve, they issue a citation. Park in an empty lot, they issue a citation,” she said.

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