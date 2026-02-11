Dayton, Wright State to play at Day Air Ballpark this spring

DAYTON — The University of Dayton and Wright State University will meet at Day Air Ballpark this spring.

This marks the sixth straight season that Dayton has played at Day Air Ballpark, according to a team spokesperson.

Tickets will be $10 for adults and children. Students from both universities will be admitted free of charge.

“This season marks the sixth straight year that the Dragons have hosted a Flyers game at Day Air Ballpark, and their games always feature a very enthusiastic atmosphere with big crowds, with our entire suite level sold out,” said Dragons President and General Manager, Robert Murphy. “The University of Dayton game against Wright State in 2023 broke the all-time attendance record for a UD home game, a record that had been set the previous year when UD hosted Ohio State at Day Air Ballpark.”

The RTA Flyer will be used that night to provide free shuttles between UD’s campus and Day Air Ballpark, the team said.

Luxury suits are available for $350, seating for 20 fans.

UD fans can purchase tickets at this website.

WSU fans can buy their tickets at this website.

