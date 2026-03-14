Dayton’s last-second tip-in upsets Saint Louis; UD advances to A-10 final

(University of Dayton (via Facebook))

Photo contributed by University of Dayton (via Facebook)

Javon Bennett and Amael L'Etang celebrate for Dayton in the semifinals of the 2026 Atlantic 10 Champion on March 14, 2026

PITTSBURGH, PA — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team needed 40 minutes to upset the No. 1 Seed Saint Louis Billikens in the Atlantic 10 Championship.

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Sophomore center Amael L’Etang’s tip-in with 0.6 seconds left helped Dayton to a 70-69 win over rival Saint Louis.

They advanced to Sunday’s Atlantic 10 Championship game at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

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Jordan Derkack led all scorers with 28 points, including four three-pointers. Javon Bennett finished with 17 while De’Shayne Montgomery added 10.

UD trailed 66-63 with 26 seconds left when Keonte Jones made two foul shots to cut the deficit to 66-65. The Flyers forced a five-second violation and retained the ball.

Jacob Conner buried a trey with 11 seconds to give Dayton a 68-66 lead. Robbie Avila answered with a three of his own, and Saint Louis led, 69-68, with three seconds to play.

Derkack missed a layup, but L’Etang was there with the putback with less than a second left.

Quentin Jones missed a desperation three-pointer at the buzzer.

UD improves to 23-10 overall.

They will play either VCU or Saint Joseph’s at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The winner earns an automatic bid into the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The game will be broadcast on both Channel 7 and WHIO Radio.

Larry Hansgen and Josh Postorino will have the call on WHIO Radio. Pregame coverage starts at noon.

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