Dayton’s mayor shares new plan to make city safer, community happier

DAYTON — Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss presented a comprehensive plan to enhance city safety and improve resident well-being on Monday.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, city leaders have engaged in discussions for years regarding strategies to make Dayton safer.

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Commissioner Darryl Fairchild said what distinguishes this announcement is the mayor’s clear vision to reduce violence and the immediate implementation of a plan to achieve it.

A key component of the plan involves the Dayton Police Department reaching its goal of having 365 officers on the force by this summer and fall.

Turner-Sloss said building trust between the police department and residents is crucial for safety.

The city is also working on its Summer of Peace program, which connects children and their families with safe activities.

As previously reported, the city launched its Violence Interruption Program, collaborating with the group Felons with a Future.

The program is currently focusing on interrupting violence in the North Riverdale area.

At City Hall on Monday, Turner-Sloss called on her colleagues to permanently support funding that’ll expand the Cure Violence Global model to other areas in the city.

“Now I know that you all are very perplexed by that notion ‘Summer of Peace,’ given that within the last couple of weeks, we’ve had some very gut-punching incidents that have occurred in our community. And that is why we know that something drastic needs to occur. We need everyone to be involved. We have to push forward with the number of programs and opportunities that we have in our community. We need everyone’s involvement,” Turner-Sloss said. “Dayton, this is our time to move with purpose.”

Turner-Sloss added that another announcement will be made later regarding efforts to connect residents with mental health support, housing resources, and employment pathways.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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