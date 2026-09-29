De La Cruz named NL Player of the Month

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run, his 30th home run of the season, in the third inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz has been named the National League Player of the Month for the final month of the regular season.

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The 24-year-old hit .348 with nine home runs, 19 RBIs, six doubles, 14 walks, and 18 runs scored in 24 games in September.

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De La Cruz recorded his 30th home run and 30th stolen base this month.

He was one of three players to record 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases this season. It also marks just the fourth time a member of the Reds has had a 30/30 season, according to MLB.

This is the second time this season that a Reds player has garnered honors. His teammate JJ Bleday won in March/April.

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