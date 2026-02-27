DEA seeks community’s help in campaign to fight back against fentanyl

DAYTON — A federal drug investigation is pushing for more community involvement to fight back against fentanyl in the region.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) works closely with state troopers and local police agencies in their drug cases.

The prosecutions end up at the federal building in downtown Dayton.

They are now pushing their Fentanyl Free America Initiative and say they want the community’s help.

“Fentanyl is one of the most dangerous drugs we’ve seen as a country,” DEA Special Agent-In-Charge of the Detroit Division Joseph Dixon said.

The agency wants to see a fentanyl free country.

“DEA is laser-focused and will be relentless in removing those individuals and those bad actors who peddle these poisons out of communities,” Dixon said.

Data from the CDC shows that fatal drug overdoses fell 21% in 2025, after falling in 2024.

However, they are still not below pre-pandemic levels, which is why the DEA is asking for help in their campaign.

