Death of man who had medical emergency after being tased, ingesting drugs ruled an accident

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The cause and manner of death have been determined for a man who died after being Tasered by deputies and ingesting drugs earlier this year.

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The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has ruled Albert Spann’s cause of death as aspiration of a foreign body with associated cocaine intoxication, noting that the foreign body was a “baggy of illicit substance.”

The 39-year-old’s manner of death was deemed to be an accident.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies were called to the 5100 block of Embassy Place regarding a trespassing complaint in May.

The caller told dispatchers that a man she may have known had been banging on her door for approximately 20 minutes.

Dispatch told responding deputies that the man, identified as Spann, had prior encounters with law enforcement involving failure to comply and possession of narcotics.

While checking the surrounding area, deputies located a man matching the description in the 5700 block of N. Dixie Drive walking in the middle of the road.

When they tried to speak with him, he reportedly failed to comply with verbal commands and continued walking into oncoming traffic.

Since the man continued to be uncooperative, a deputy deployed a Taser on him, according to the spokesperson.

Spann then reportedly tried to destroy evidence by ingesting a baggie of suspected narcotics while deputies tried to secure him.

He reportedly continued to resist while deputies tried to move him out of the roadway.

Once he was moved from the road, Spann experienced a medical emergency and became unresponsive.

Deputies immediately began to render first aid and alerted medics to a possible overdose.

Spann was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

MCSO requested the Dayton Police Department to conduct an independent investigation into what happened. News Center 7 asked Dayton Police about the status of its investigation. We have not received a response at the time of this report.

News Center 7 has also reached out to the sheriff’s office to see if the deputies involved remain on leave or if they’ve since been reinstated.

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