Death with Dignity - Today on News Center 7 at 5

DAYTON — A new bill could soon give terminally ill patients in Ohio the option to end their lives on their own terms.

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News Center 7 Anchor Nick Foley investigates exactly what’s in the proposed law, starting today on News Center 7, starting at 5.

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Foley also sits down with a family personally impacted by a decision no one wants to face.

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