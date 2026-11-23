DAYTON — A new bill could soon give terminally ill patients in Ohio the option to end their lives on their own terms.
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News Center 7 Anchor Nick Foley investigates exactly what’s in the proposed law, starting today on News Center 7, starting at 5.
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Foley also sits down with a family personally impacted by a decision no one wants to face.
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