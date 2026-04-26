Debris from crash blocks lanes on I-70 EB in Clark County; Troopers on scene

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) troopers are on scene of a crash on Interstate-70 that is blocking several lanes.

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Around 2 p.m., OSHP troopers and medics were called out to I-70 EB on reports of a crash near the 47-mile marker in Clark County.

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Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) traffic cameras show a vehicle that has driven off the road into the grassy area and a semi truck that is pulled over in the far right lane.

OHGO is reporting that all lanes are blocked on I-70 EB beyond Spangler Road due to debris in the roadway.

Traffic is moving by way of the left shoulder.

Medics did respond, but details on injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

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