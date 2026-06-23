Decades-old mystery solved: Minnesota remains identified as Ohio woman

COLUMBUS — Human remains found in Minnesota over 30 years ago have been identified as belonging to an Ohio woman, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

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In June 1993, investigators found a severed human head and a human foot in separate lakes in Minnesota. Despite years of work, the remains couldn’t be identified.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office teamed up with the nonprofit DNA Doe Project in 2022, with hopes of finding new leads.

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WBNS-10 reported that authorities traced the genetic connections to a woman identified as Denise Hartley, 27, of Columbus.

Detectives made their way to Columbus and interviewed family members.

They obtained a DNA sample from Hartley’s daughter, which was used to confirm the identity of the remains.

“Cases like this stay with you,” Washington County Sheriff’s Detective Clayton Evens said. “Even after decades, there’s always hope that one day the science will catch up to the questions that couldn’t be answered at the time, and it finally did.”

Hartley relocated to Minnesota in 1992, WBNS-10 reported.

Family members said Hartley had previous interactions with law enforcement in Ohio and moved for a fresh start.

“Denise disappeared just weeks before I started my career with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 1993,” Sheriff Dan Starry said. “To see this case come full circle more than 30 years later is a reminder that no matter how much time passes, we never stop looking for answers for victims and their families. While we cannot change what happened, we can honor Denise by restoring her identity and giving her family the answers they deserve.”

The cause and manner of Hartley’s death remain undetermined, and no suspects have been arrested, according to our media partner.

Those with information are asked to reach out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 651-430-7850.

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