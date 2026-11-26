Deck the Diamond canceled tonight due to weather

DAYTON — Deck the Diamond at Day Air Ballpark has been canceled tonight.

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Inclement weather was cited as the reason for the cancelation.

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A spokesperson for the event said they plan to open on Friday as scheduled.

More information on Deck the Diamond can be found here.

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