DAYTON — Deck the Diamond at Day Air Ballpark has been canceled tonight.
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Inclement weather was cited as the reason for the cancelation.
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A spokesperson for the event said they plan to open on Friday as scheduled.
More information on Deck the Diamond can be found here.
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