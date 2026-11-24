Deck the Diamond returns with over 1.5 million lights

DAYTON — The second season of Deck the Diamond is underway at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, featuring more than 1.5 million lights across a 41-date holiday schedule.

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The walk-through event transforms the stadium with illuminated field displays, themed seasonal attractions, and interactive family activities.

Hosted at the home venue of the Dayton Dragons, the holiday presentation is arranged for self-guided walking tours lasting between 60 and 90 minutes.

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Operating hours run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday through Thursday, and from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Stadium field lights synchronize every 10 minutes to holiday music, using a newly designed visual display and a refreshed song playlist.

Concourse visitors can also view a 44-foot-tall Grand Tree arranged for holiday family portraits.

Several new attractions were added for this season, including bookmark creation presented by Progressive Printers, button making, a beaded bracelet station, and the Polar Barrel Express ride.

Guests can also stop at interactive photo displays known as “Elfie Stations.”

For refreshments, there will be 20 fire pits where guests can roast s’mores.

Hot Head Burritos will also distribute kids meal passes on select weekends.

Admission is sold through flex tickets priced at $13.50, which permit entry on any public operating date throughout the season.

Children two and under are admitted free.

The holiday schedule operates on selected dates throughout November, December, and early January.

Deck the Diamond will run nightly on the following remaining 2026/2027 dates:

November 25-28

December 2, 5-6

December 8-24

December 26-January 2

Tickets may be purchased at this link at Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Dragons Box Office, or by calling (937) 228-2287 x290.

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