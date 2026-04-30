‘Deeply disturbing;’ Over 40 cats removed from RV

TROTWOOD — Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed over 40 cats and kittens from an RV in Trotwood.

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Humane society agents said when they entered the RV, they found “a deeply disturbing environment.”

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The RV had multiple holes in the ceiling, allowing rainwater inside.

The interior was saturated and unstable with med and feces caked on the floors.

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“The overcrowding had reached a critical level, creating an environment where disease could easily spread, and basic sanitation was impossible to maintain,” the Humane Society said in a media release.

Many of the kittens are now showing signs of upper respiratory infections.

Most of the adult cats were stable, but some needed immediate care.

All cats and kittens are now in the care of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

“This situation was driven by the condition of the home and the overwhelming number of animals confined within it,” said Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “No animal can thrive in an environment like that. While we’re encouraged that many of the adult cats appear to be in stable condition, the impact on the kittens highlights just how dangerous these living conditions were. Our focus now is on treatment, recovery, and ultimately finding safe, loving homes for each of them.”

This case brings the total number of animals removed from harmful conditions by the Humane Society of Greater Dayton to more than 300 since January of this year.

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