Defense lawyer claims self-defense in deadly road rage shooting

A self-defense claim from a murder suspect in Clark County. Deputies said the shooting was connected to a case of road rage.

CLARK COUNTY — A self-defense claim from a murder suspect in Clark County.

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Deputies said the shooting was connected to a case of road rage.

“It’s very difficult, these cases. And I would say that there is video that should be demonstrative of what took place,” Anthony VanNoy, Damian Debose’s Defense Lawyer, said.

Outside the Clark County Courthouse Thursday, VanNoy said his client had his 2-year-old child in the car with him when he fired gunshots that led to murder charges against him and Semaj Mack.

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“We believe our client was retreating from the aggressor, who is now the decedent, unfortunately. And he only discharged his weapon because he was in fear of his life and that of his child,” VanNoy said.

In the courtroom, Debose and Mack pleaded “not guilty,” and the judge set their bonds at $750,000 each.

They’re both charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed Luke Hollifield in front of the Casey’s in Park Layne earlier this month.

Several drivers called 911 to report the gunfire, including Hollifield’s wife, who was in the car with him.

The sheriff’s office said it was a case of road rage that went on for miles.

After court Thursday, VanNoy said while he’s only representing Debose, as far as he knows, his client is the only one who fired shots in this case.

“We intend to file a notice of an affirmative defense that my client discharged his firearm in self-defense for himself and his family,” VanNoy said.

News Center 7 reached out to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office for comment after VanNoy told us he is planning on filing the self-defense claim on behalf of Debose in this case and that, as far as he knows, Debose is the only one accused of firing gunshots.

“I am not going to comment on a pending case or how we will handle it,” Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Driscoll said. “We will continue our investigation and make sure that we follow the law.”

Additionally, Driscoll and Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark declined to comment Thursday when asked which of the two murder suspects is accused of firing gunshots.

Debose and Mack are due back in court next month.

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