New evidence in road rage homicide could prompt motion to delay trial, defense says

CLARK COUNTY — One of two suspects who are accused of killing a 47-year-old man in a road rage shooting in July faced a judge on Wednesday morning.

Semaj Mack and Damian Debose are both facing murder charges in connection with the death of Luke Hollifield.

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The sheriff’s office said Flock cameras let them know the suspect vehicle was going southbound on State Route 235.

Dayton Police stopped the SUV at Princeton and Salem Avenue in Dayton.

Mack was taken into custody at that time. Debose later turned himself in to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Mack appeared in court for his pretrial hearing on Wednesday.

The prosecutor told the judge that more evidence about Mack’s case is still coming.

Schertzinger agreed.

“I have received elements of discovery already; still in the process, there is more still coming in, and as that comes, I will file the appropriate motions, potentially a motion to dismiss,” said Schertzinger.

Judge Driscoll scheduled Mack’s final pretrial hearing for the end of September, with his jury trial currently set to start Oct. 6.

The defense said they do not think they will be ready for trial by then.

Judge Driscoll said he hopes the discovery process will mostly be completed by Mack’s final pretrial hearing.

“We can discuss if we have any motions that need to be filed and maybe set motion hearing dates at that point,” said Driscoll.

Debose is set to be in court on Friday morning for his pretrial hearing.

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