Defense leads Dayton Flyers to road PFL win over Butler

No. 26 Javawn Brooks returns an interception against Fairmont State on Aug. 29, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Dayton’s defense held the Butler Bulldogs to one touchdown on Saturday.

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Dayton forced three turnovers and held the Bulldogs to 152 yards of total offense in a 19-9 win at the Sellick Bowl in Indianapolis.

Bryce Schondelmyer passed for 297 yards and two first-half touchdowns. Colin Ansel’s safety sealed the game with 1:11 remaining.

UD improves to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Pioneer Football League.

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Emmanuel Hardrick intercepted Gabe Passini on the first play of the game. But the Flyers missed a field goal as the game remained scoreless. Beck Janki made a 30-yard field goal to give Butler a 3-0 lead.

The Bulldogs recovered a Dayton fumble, but Javawn Brooks intercepted Passini on the next play. UD took advantage as Schondelmyer threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Cowgill to go up 7-3.

With less than two minutes left in the first half, Schondelmyer connected with Luke Hansen for a 33-yard touchdown as the Flyers led 14-3 at halftime.

In the fourth quarter, Passini threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Nick Munson to cut Dayton’s lead to 14-9 with 12:27 left. UD countered with a David Maurer 21-yard field goal with 5:14 left to take a 17-9 advantage.

Butler faced a fourth-and-16 from their two-yard line with 1:19 to play. Ansel sacked Passini in the end zone for a safety. The Flyers recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Schondelmyer completed 28-of-36 passes for Dayton. UD also had four sacks.

The Flyers’ next game is Oct. 24 when they host San Diego at Welcome Stadium.

Kickoff is at noon. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

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