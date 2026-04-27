Defense moves for 21-day delay in murder trial for Caleb Flynn

A new court filing could delay Caleb Flynn’s murder trial. The defense filed a motion in Miami County Court for a three-week delay.

Defense moves for 21-day delay in murder trial for Caleb Flynn

TIPP CITY — A new court filing could delay Caleb Flynn’s murder trial.

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The defense filed a motion in Miami County Court for a three-week delay, according to court records.

Flynn is accused of killing his wife, Ashley Flynn, back in February, according to a previous News Center 7 story.

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Flynn’s defense lawyers filed a motion for a 21-day delay on April 24.

“The state has continued to provide voluminous discovery, some of which is actually relevant,” court records said. “The State is entitled to a 21-day notice for an expert report prior to trial.”

The trial is scheduled to start on May 4.

We will continue to follow this story.

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