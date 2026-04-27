Defense moves for 21-day delay in murder trial for Caleb Flynn

TIPP CITY — A new court filing could delay Caleb Flynn’s murder trial.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The defense filed a motion in Miami County Court for a three-week delay, according to court records.
Flynn is accused of killing his wife, Ashley Flynn, back in February, according to a previous News Center 7 story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Medical helicopter responds after ATV crash in Darke County
- Man surrenders after hours-long standoff in Miami Co. neighborhood, police say
- 4 women, teenager injured in mass shooting near Indiana University
Flynn’s defense lawyers filed a motion for a 21-day delay on April 24.
“The state has continued to provide voluminous discovery, some of which is actually relevant,” court records said. “The State is entitled to a 21-day notice for an expert report prior to trial.”
The trial is scheduled to start on May 4.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]