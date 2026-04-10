Defense withdraws request to restrict public access to court docs in Caleb Flynn case

MIAMI COUNTY — The man police said killed his wife while their kids were sleeping appeared in court Friday.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is following this story. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Caleb Flynn was arrested in February in connection with the death of his wife, Ashley.

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She was found dead on Feb. 16 after officers received a report of a burglary and shooting at her home on Cunningham Court.

Investigators told News Center 7 that only Ashley, her husband, and their children were inside the home when she was shot.

Flynn was later arrested on Feb. 19.

The court appearance on Friday was expected to be a hearing on a defense motion to block access to court exhibits and court documents to the public.

However, Flynn’s defense attorney, Patrick Mulligan, decided to withdraw that motion.

Due to this, the judge did not need to hear arguments or make a ruling, and the appearance was very brief.

Flynn will have his last pre-trial appearance next week.

If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

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