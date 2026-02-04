Defrosting next week

FILE PHOTO: Some areas of the country will see snow and freezing temperatures that they rarely experience.

DAYTON — Our average high temperature at the Dayton International Airport (DAY) is roughly 37 degrees. This number rises as we inch through the month of February.

However the Miami Valley has struggled to warm to freezing over the last two weeks.

Wednesday marks the twelfth consecutive day for DAY at or below freezing. The record took place in 1985 with 23 days at or below freezing.

In fact, Dayton has been below the average temperature since January 21st where we finally hit above average at just over 40 degrees.

The Climate Prediction Center has the Miami Valley with high probabilities of being above average within the next 10 days!

High temperatures are forecast to rise into the low 40s by the middle of next week.

