Democrats rally in Miami Valley with John Legend ahead of election

Democrats rallied with voters in the Miami Valley.

Democrats rally in Miami Valley with John Legend ahead of election

DAYTON — Democrats rallied with voters in the Miami Valley.

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Democrats and republicans are bringing in big names to Ohio for a final push to get voters motivated and to the polls.

>> President Trump returns to Ohio for Midterm Rally in Youngstown

Tonight it was Democrats’ turn.

Later this week, President Donald Trump and republicans.

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Both parties are also pumping lots of resources into the Buckeye State.

U.S. Senate candidate Sherrod Brown and Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton rallied with their party and EGOT winner John Legend.

“In eight days, the nation will be watching Ohio. And when the nation sees us this time, it won’t be about some poisonous slander hurled into the headlines,” Legend said.

Legend, a Springfield native, talked about the ongoing controversy on Haitian immigrants in Clark County.

Nearly every speaker called out Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivkey Ramaswamy’s ad featuring Acton’s estranged mother, including Acton herself.

“You probably have been hearing by now that I had a pretty rough childhood growing up,” Acton said. “Now my opponent has chosen to exploit intentionally this story in a desperate attempt to save his struggling campaign.”

From ads to affordability, people heard from candidates on the topics they said were important to them.

Patty Stricker said her vote is bigger than herself; she’s thinking about those in need.

“They’re struggling right now in the programs that money was allotted for, for those things that people need; that money’s been taken away and used for other things,” Stricker said.

People talked about the rising cost of groceries, utilities and health care.

Early voting ends in Ohio Sunday.

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