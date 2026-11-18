Demolition of local middle school to begin soon

KETTERING — Work to abate and demolish Van Buren Middle School is scheduled to begin soon, according to Kettering Schools.

Safety fencing has been erected around the site, and Peterson Construction will manage the project.

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“We know Van Buren Middle School holds a lot of memories for generations of Kettering students, staff, and families,” Kettering Schools said. “And while saying goodbye to a familiar, longstanding building is never easy, this next step clears the way for an exciting new chapter for our students and our community!”

Phase one abatement is scheduled to start on Nov. 30, with an anticipated completion date of Feb. 5, 2027.

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School officials noted that weather conditions and material availability could alter that timeline.

Following the abatement work, Peterson Construction will begin full demolition of the facility.

After demolition concludes, crews will prepare the grounds for three new practice fields as part of the district’s Future-Ready Facilities Plan.

These practice fields will replace athletic space on the Fairmont campus being utilized for construction of the new Kettering Fairmont Middle School.

The district plans to announce updated dates and timelines for the demolition phase as February approaches.

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