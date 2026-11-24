Demolition project to impact traffic in Montgomery County this week

FILE PHOTO: A demolition project will impact traffic in Montgomery County this week.

Demolition project to impact traffic in Montgomery County this week

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A demolition project will impact traffic in Montgomery County this week.

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Perry Township officials shared a post on social media urging motorists to use extra caution when traveling Providence Road between Wolf Creek Road and Clayton Road.

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There will be construction traffic due to a demolition at 11301 Providence Road, according to the post.

Construction is expected to last through Friday, Nov. 27.

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