Demolition scheduled to start today for Tasty Bird Market destroyed by arson

Demolition is set to begin this Wednesday for the Tasty Bird Market on West Third Street in Dayton, which was destroyed by an arson fire on May 5.

DAYTON — Demolition is scheduled to start today for the Tasty Bird Market in Dayton, which was destroyed by an arson fire back in May.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson explains the timeline for cleanup efforts of what residents called “a statue of the community” LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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The fire that ravaged the market on West Third Street on May 5 is currently under investigation as arson, according to a previous report.

The Tasty Bird Market was a long-standing Dayton staple before the fire, which reduced the building and its contents to rubble.

Days before the main fire, first responders reported a waste-fire incident at the business location.

Anthony Thomas, owner of Lux Barber Shop located near the former market site, told our news crew last week that he misses Tasty Bird, but hates to see it like this.

“I mean, it definitely looks dirty and messy, but some of you need to have a good look at it,” Thomas said. “Clean it up or try to build something new. There’s just kind of a brick everywhere that nobody can see that’s about to pass it.”

Cleanup crews are scheduled to start removing debris later today.

News Center 7 has been unable to contact either the building’s owners or the company contracted for the cleanup.

The fire department has not yet released any updates regarding the ongoing arson investigation.

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