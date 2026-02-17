Dense fog to cause limited visibility during morning commute

MIAMI VALLEY — The entire region is under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will be live in the Miami Valley with road visibility live on News Center 7 Daybreak.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 person dead, 2 people injured after crash in Darke County
- Dense Fog Advisory issued for entire region
- Tipp City Schools mourning loss of volleyball coach, former teacher killed in apparent home invasion
The fog will be mixing out through the mid-morning hours, but it may cause visibility issues in the early morning.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group