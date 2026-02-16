Dense fog expected tonight into Monday morning

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 9:00 P.M.

A Dense Fog Advisory is now in effect for most of the region (except Randolph County, Indiana) until 11 a.m. on Monday.

Dense Fog Advisory Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

-INITIAL STORY-

Good evening to you on this Sunday! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what turned out to be a nicer afternoon after a soggy start for many.

We got some rain, but those who needed it most to the north missed out.

Setup

Tonight, we have concerns about dense fog developing as we have lingering low-level moisture combined with a clear sky.

This is a great recipe for at least some fog to develop.

Safety

As a reminder, be sure to use the low beams when driving and be sure to slow down.

Visibility can go from good to near zero quickly as fog develops tonight.

Overall, the fog should become widespread after 9-10 PM.

Visibility

FutureCast shows widespread visibility near zero by early Monday morning.

While it may not pan out exactly like this, you get the idea that some thick fog is expected to develop.

Commute

Once the fog mixes out by midday, we have a nice afternoon ahead for Monday with highs in the 50s!

Enjoy and check our WHIO Weather app as fog develops later tonight, if any alerts are issued!

